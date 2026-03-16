Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tampa International Airport experiences delays, cancellations during spring break travel

tampa international ryan french.png
WFTS
tampa international ryan french.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is experiencing some delays as spring break travel ramps up this week.

As of 8:45 a.m., TPA has reported 170 delays and 64 cancellations.

The airport also said it is experiencing high passenger volume due to spring break, and while they have not seen any significant delays at TSA security checkpoints, TPA encourages passengers to arrive two hours before a domestic flight and 3 hours before an international flight.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

MacDill Air Force Base housing contractor placed on performance improvement plan amid mold concerns

The Michaels Organization, which manages base housing on MacDill, has been placed on a performance improvement plan after life, health and safety issues were identified

MacDill Air Force Base housing contractor placed on performance improvement plan amid mold concerns

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.