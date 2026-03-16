Tampa International Airport experiences delays, cancellations during spring break travel

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is experiencing some delays as spring break travel ramps up this week.

As of 8:45 a.m., TPA has reported 170 delays and 64 cancellations.

The airport also said it is experiencing high passenger volume due to spring break, and while they have not seen any significant delays at TSA security checkpoints, TPA encourages passengers to arrive two hours before a domestic flight and 3 hours before an international flight.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.