Tampa International Airport issues ground stop on departing flights to Tampa: FAA

TAMPA, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Thursday morning departing flights to Tampa International Airport (TPA) are on a ground stop advisory due to runway construction.
The FAA stated the "probability of extension is medium (30-60%)."
The grounding applies to departures from ZTL, ZDC, ZNY, ZHU, ZJX, ZMA and ZME.
The ground stop is in effect until 10:30 a.m. EST, according to the FAA.
