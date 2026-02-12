Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa International Airport issues ground stop on departing flights to Tampa: FAA

TAMPA, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Thursday morning departing flights to Tampa International Airport (TPA) are on a ground stop advisory due to runway construction.

The FAA stated the "probability of extension is medium (30-60%)."

The grounding applies to departures from ZTL, ZDC, ZNY, ZHU, ZJX, ZMA and ZME.

The ground stop is in effect until 10:30 a.m. EST, according to the FAA.

