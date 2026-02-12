Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
64-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in Pinellas Park collision: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said a motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained in a Feb. 4 crash on 66th Street.

Police said officers responded to a crash involving a Nissan Rogue and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 66th Street and 126th Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. on Feb. 4.

PPPD said the motorcycle and Nissan were both traveling north on 66th Street when the motorcycle attempted to change lanes and entered the lane already occupied by the Nissan, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.

The motorcyclist, a 64-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries on Feb. 11, per the report.

Police said the Nissan driver, a 39-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators said neither speed nor impairment was a factor in this crash.

PPPD said based on the investigation, no criminal charges are expected in this case.

