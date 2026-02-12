Localtopia is back in St. Pete this weekend. The annual event celebrates local businesses, community pride, and a whole lot of love.

Williams Park will transform into a bustling hub of shopping, food, and celebration this weekend as more than 300 local vendors prepare to set up shop for Localtopia.

The festival highlights the small businesses, artists and makers that help make St. Petersburg so unique. From handmade artwork to food and drinks, the festival is designed to showcase the people and places that make St. Pete special.

Localtopia returns to St. Pete on Valentine's Day

This year, Localtopia falls on Valentine's Day and the theme is all about love for the community.

Olga Bof, an event organizer, said, “We want people to feel that they are loved in this community and they then shower out local businesses with that love.”

Among the many vendors setting up shop is Sugar Cream Clay, owned by artist Alli Case.

For Case, Localtopia represents a full-circle moment. Four years ago, she began selling her colorful mugs and ceramics at the festival, creating each piece out of her basement.

“I was just making pottery out of my house and collecting all my things and selling it there,” Case said.

Today, she owns a brick-and-mortar shop filled with bright colors, cheerful phrases, and fun designs. Her pottery often features happy faces and flowers, elements she said reflect the mental health journey woven into her work.

“Making pottery and putting little happy faces and flowers on things just kind of made it seem a little bit better and you can see the mental health different aspects of my work,” said Case.

Case said Localtopia continues to be one of her most successful sales days of the year.

“It’s one of my top selling of my own work that I do. The community is great and it’s just really nice to see OG people coming back and finding you at the same spot,” Case said.

Olga Bof with Keep St. Petersburg Local said that kind of success story is coming among vendors.

“The community really comes with this local pride, so it’s like a fierce city pride,” said Bof.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to come out and support local businesses this weekend, but urge visitors to plan when it comes to transportation because parking is expected to be limited in the downtown area.

The Sunrunner will be fare-free on Saturday, Feb.14.

The Central Avenue Trolley will be free and a free bike valet will be available at Williams Park.



