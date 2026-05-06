'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center

TAMPA, Fla. — The one-year-old male Maltese puppy who spent days recovering from abuse died during amputation surgery.

The puppy was brought to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center after deputies responded to the University Area on April 30 following a report from a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office REAL TIME crime camera operator who witnessed the abuse around 8 p.m.

Dr. Jerika Brooks and her staff performed multiple surgeries to save the puppy. When it became clear he would never regain mobility without amputation, the decision was made to remove his front left leg. The puppy did not survive the surgery.

Pet Resource Center Director Scott Trebatoski said the staff became deeply attached to the puppy during his short time at the facility.

"Everybody loved this little guy. We carried him around. I don't think he saw a cage the entire time he was here," Trebatoski said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister visited the Pet Resource Center to personally thank Brooks and her staff for everything they did to try to save the puppy's life.

He stopped to talk with us during that visit.

"I know they worked around the clock. I knew there were several surgeries, and I just wanted to thank Dr. Brooks and the staff," Chronister said. "I know this is hard on me. It's hard on our investigators who investigated this case. It's hard on our community."

Chronister said the puppy was spoiled by staff in his final days.

"Since the puppy's been here, he was so spoiled that they put clothes on him, and they were hanging out with him. He certainly may have lost his life, but his final moments, his final time that he had on this earth, he was spoiled rotten," Chronister said.

Trebatoski said the community response following news of the abuse was overwhelming.

"We got calls from people in the neighborhood. We got calls from people not in the neighborhood. We got calls from sheriff's deputies, from detectives," Trebatoski said.

Trebatoski said the loss is felt deeply by everyone on staff.

"It's one of the hardest things for staff. When you start talking about abuse, it just adds a little extra. Because, if nothing else, we want to be sure its last days, its last minutes are the best it's ever been while it's with us," Trebatoski said.

Imania Davis, 33, was arrested the night of the abuse and charged with 6 counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Sheriff Chad Chronister says an Eye on Crime camera operator watched Davis walk out of a mobile home park carrying the puppy in an aggressive manner, cross the street, and throw him. The puppy ran back to Davis, and she kicked him multiple times before picking him up again and throwing him nearly 10 feet. The puppy broke his front left leg in the fall.

Chronister said Davis has a history of violent behavior, including prior arrests for battery against other individuals, and showed no remorse.

"I truly feel that anyone who would harm and inflict the type of pain she did to this little puppy has a special place in hell," Chronister said.

Chronister said he spoke with the state attorney, who he described as taking a personal interest in the case. He said the puppy's death will enhance the case against Davis, whose bond is set at $75,000.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that she never gets the chance to harm another human being or animal as long as she lives," Chronister said.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams first covered the story Monday, speaking with Marlon Jones and his son Tyrik Jones, who live near the neighborhood where the abuse occurred. Both said the crime was deeply disturbing.

"It's stupid, actually. It's a dog. It's not right. The dogs don't know any better. You can't do that," Tyrik Jones said. She has anger in her heart, and she has to forgive herself for whatever she's done in her life or whatever's going on in her life. Because we all know life is tough, but you can't take it out on everybody."

Tyrik Jones said he has rescued an animal before, taking a dog he found with its head trapped in a car window to a shelter, and said he would have done the same in this situation.

The puppy was believed to be a stray living in the area. Investigators have not yet established ownership.

Trebatoski said there is no excuse for animal abuse and urged anyone struggling to care for a pet to bring it to the Pet Resource Center instead.

"There's no reason, no excuse, to not either bring it in or call animal control and have them pick it up. We're here to be the first place for pets, and we mean it. I don't care what's wrong with your dog. I don't care what troubles you're having. There's no excuse not to bring it to us," Trebatoski said.

The Humane Society is also available as an alternative resource for pet owners who can no longer care for their animals. The Pet Resource Center currently has many animals available for adoption.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.