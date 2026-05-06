Rescued dog dies as Hillsborough abuse investigation continues: HCPRC

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said the dog that was rescued after video footage showed a woman throwing the animal on the pavement has died.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center said the dog died during surgery on May 6.

Despite the tireless efforts of our dedicated veterinary staff, The Pet Resource Center is saddened to share that the abused dog brought into our care passed away during surgery Tuesday. This remains an active investigation, and we continue to work closely with law enforcement. Animal cruelty has no place in our community, and we remain committed to seeking justice for this dog. The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

On April 30, around 8:20 p.m., HCSO said Real Time Crime Center cameras caught 33-year-old Imania Davis throwing a dog twice, forcefully causing it to hit the asphalt. The video also showed Davis kicking the dog.

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Florida woman faces 6 charges of aggravated animal cruelty after throwing dog: HCSO

Deputies responded and transported the dog to a vet, where it was treated for a broken leg and later died.

HCSO said Davis was arrested on six charges of aggravated animal cruelty.