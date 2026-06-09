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Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw to resign after 30 years, to teach at USF

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw
Tampa Police
Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw
Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw
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TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw has submitted a formal letter of resignation to the city, announcing he is stepping down from his post.

His letter, released on June 9, reads in part: "Leaving this organization is the hardest decision of my career."

Read Chief Bercaw's full statement here:


Police Chief Lee Bercaw Retirement Letter 6-9-26 by Tampa Bay 28

Chief Bercaw said he will be taking a teaching post at the University of South Florida.

Tampa Police Department is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is covering that news conference, which will stream here.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams will provide more details as they become available.

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