Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw to resign after 30 years, to teach at USF

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw has submitted a formal letter of resignation to the city, announcing he is stepping down from his post.
His letter, released on June 9, reads in part: "Leaving this organization is the hardest decision of my career."
Read Chief Bercaw's full statement here:
Police Chief Lee Bercaw Retirement Letter 6-9-26 by Tampa Bay 28
Chief Bercaw said he will be taking a teaching post at the University of South Florida.
Tampa Police Department is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is covering that news conference, which will stream here.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams will provide more details as they become available.
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