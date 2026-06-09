Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw to resign after 30 years, to teach at USF

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw has submitted a formal letter of resignation to the city, announcing he is stepping down from his post.

His letter, released on June 9, reads in part: "Leaving this organization is the hardest decision of my career."

Read Chief Bercaw's full statement here:



Police Chief Lee Bercaw Retirement Letter 6-9-26 by Tampa Bay 28

Chief Bercaw said he will be taking a teaching post at the University of South Florida.

Tampa Police Department is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is covering that news conference, which will stream here.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams will provide more details as they become available.