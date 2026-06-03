Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Double stabbing involving USF students under investigation in Tampa: HCSO

Double stabbing involving USF students under investigation in Tampa: HCSO
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Double stabbing involving USF students under investigation in Tampa: HCSO
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it is investigating a double stabbing involving two University of South Florida students in Tampa on Monday morning.

HCSO said a man called 911 just before 4:30 a.m. on June 3, reporting that he and another person had been stabbed at an apartment complex on North 46th Street.

Deputies said both victims are in stable condition, and all individuals involved have been identified and accounted for.

The suspect and one of the victims are students at the University of South Florida, according to deputies.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover

Clearwater Beach businesses say teen takeovers are now costing them money. On Sunday night, a 17-year-old was injured during a takeover that broke out in gunfire.

Clearwater Beach businesses frustrated with teen takeover

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV