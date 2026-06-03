Double stabbing involving USF students under investigation in Tampa: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it is investigating a double stabbing involving two University of South Florida students in Tampa on Monday morning.

HCSO said a man called 911 just before 4:30 a.m. on June 3, reporting that he and another person had been stabbed at an apartment complex on North 46th Street.

Deputies said both victims are in stable condition, and all individuals involved have been identified and accounted for.

The suspect and one of the victims are students at the University of South Florida, according to deputies.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.