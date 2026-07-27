FAA issues ground stop for flights headed to TPA due to thunderstorms

TAMPA, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop for flights headed to Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Monday morning due to thunderstorms.
The FAA said departure flights to TPA will not be allowed to depart until 11 a.m. on July 27.
For updated information on FAA alerts, click here.
For current flight information, check with your airline.
Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment
A Pasco County memory care facility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy weeks after a judge ordered it to pay a $1.5 million award to a resident's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment