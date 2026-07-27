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82-year-old identified as victim in hit-and-run crash on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard: HCSO

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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) identified the person who died in the hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard as an 82-year-old man.

Deputies said HCSO received a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. regarding a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash near 43rd Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, identified as Francisco Lugo, unresponsive and began lifesaving measures until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the person dead, according to a news release.

HCSO said Lugo had been walking southbound along the northbound curb when an unknown vehicle struck them and fled the scene.

Investigators are seeking assistance in locating a dark colored SUV believed to be involved in the crash. HCSO said parts recovered from the crash scene are believed to be a 2021 or newer Kia Sorrento. The suspect's vehicle is believed to be missing its passenger-side exterior mirror.

The investigation remains active.

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