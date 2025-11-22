Helping hands: Thanksgiving meals for anyone in need

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Thursday, Nov. 27 – Feed the Homeless Community Giveback, Hosted by TruckHers
- Location: Downtown Tampa, 1211 N. Marion St., Tampa, FL
- Time: Starts at 10 a.m., serving until all food is gone
- Details: Hosted by Gorgeous TruckHers in partnership with Tampa locals. Provides hot meals, encouragement, and essential support to unhoused neighbors and families in need this Thanksgiving.
- Donations Accepted: Prepared food and drinks, non-perishable items, clothing (jackets, blankets), hygiene products, and other essentials
Thursday, Nov. 27 – Church’s Chicken Free Thanksgiving Meal
- Location 1: 2301 N. 50th Street, Tampa, FL 33619
- Location 2: 2219 E. Fletcher Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
- Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Details: Free hot Thanksgiving meal for individuals and families in need, provided by local Church’s Chicken franchisees as a community giveback
Thursday, Nov. 27 – Feeding Tampa Bay Thanksgiving Meal
- Location: Causeway Center, 3624 Causeway Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619
- Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Details: Free fall holiday lunch featuring roast turkey, classic sides, and dessert.
- Reservation: Call (813) 710-9003 or reserve online via QR code at feedingtampabay.org.
PINELLAS COUNTY
Monday, Nov. 24 – Perenich Law Injury Attorneys
- Location: 25749 US Hwy 19 N., Clearwater
- Details: 6th Annual Giveaway; while supplies last.
- Time: 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 25 – ICare St. Pete
- Location: 2330 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S., St. Petersburg
- Details: Drive-thru distribution of 200 full Thanksgiving dinners.
- Time: 4–6 p.m.
MANATEE COUNTY
Monday, Nov. 24 – Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee
- Location: 1820 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton
- Details: Drive-thru Thanksgiving food distribution.
- Time: 4–6 p.m. (Subject to change)
SARASOTA COUNTY
Tuesday, Nov. 25 – Gail Baird Foundation
- Location: 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota
- Details: 300 meals for veterans & families; military ID required.
- Time: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
