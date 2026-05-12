TPA ground stop as storms move across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — A ground stop has been issued at Tampa International Airport (TPA) as thunderstorms move across the Tampa Bay area.
The FAA said the ground stop at TPA has been issued until 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide updates as they become available.
St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course
Rezoning vote expected to draw a large crowd as neighbors raise concerns about traffic, growth, and the loss of green space.
St. Leo residents fight proposed 628-home development on Abbey Golf Course property