Indiana woman arrested for DUI after hitting Pinellas Park officer: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA — An Indiana woman was arrested for impaired driving after crashing into a Pinellas Park Police officer, troopers said.

Jessica Harvey, 27 of Indiana, was driving a Chevy Traverse eastbound on Ulmerton Road at about 3:30 a.m.

At the same time, a Pinellas Park Police Department officer was traveling westbound on Ulmerton Road.

At the intersection of 49th Street North, Harvey failed to stop for a red traffic signal and collided with the officer, who was turning left and had a green light, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The officer was not injured during the incident.

Harvey was later determined to be impaired and was arrested by FHP troopers.