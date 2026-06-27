Sarasota man arrested for driving 142 mph on Interstate I-75: FHP

SARASOTA, FLA. — A Sarasota man was arrested for driving 142 mph on Interstate 75, troopers said.

On Friday at 11:58 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers observed a 2016 Ford Mustang GT traveling at 142 mph on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 211 in Sarasota County.

The driver, Isreal Jacob Acosta, of Sarasota, was placed under arrest for dangerous excessive speed (super speeder).

He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.