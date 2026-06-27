Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Sarasota man arrested for driving 142 mph on Interstate I-75: FHP

mustang.png
Florida Highway Patrol
A man was arrested in Sarasota for driving 142 mph on Interstate 75, troopers said.
mustang.png
Posted

SARASOTA, FLA. — A Sarasota man was arrested for driving 142 mph on Interstate 75, troopers said.

On Friday at 11:58 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers observed a 2016 Ford Mustang GT traveling at 142 mph on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 211 in Sarasota County.

The driver, Isreal Jacob Acosta, of Sarasota, was placed under arrest for dangerous excessive speed (super speeder).

He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

Florida brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal

A West Palm Beach man battling an aggressive brain tumor was denied insurance coverage for the surgery he needed to remove it, only to see his insurer reverse course in a dramatic turn that unfolded inside his hospital room while our investigative team was there interviewing him about the denial.

FL brain tumor patient denied insurance coverage for surgery gets full reversal

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV