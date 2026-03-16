TPA, MCO and other local airports issue ground stop as thunderstorms move across Tampa Bay

Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, and other local airports issue a ground stop as thunderstorms move across the Tampa Bay area.

The FAA said the ground stop is due to severe weather in the area and is expected to remain in effect for several hours. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is also affected by the stop.

TPA has already been experiencing a high volume of delays and cancellations today, before the stop was issued.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide updates as they become available.