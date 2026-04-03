Two people killed in Avon Park hotel fire

AVON PARK, Fla. — Two people were killed in an Avon Park hotel fire on Friday, Highland County authorities said.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:59 a.m., Highlands County dispatchers received a call about a fire in a second-story room of the Econo Lodge at 2511 US 27 South in Avon Park.

The first deputy arrived at 2:03 a.m., and Highlands County Fire-Rescue arrived at 2:08 a.m., followed shortly by the Avon Park Fire Department.

The room was filled with smoke when entry was made, and both people inside - an adult male and an adult female - were dead when they were removed from the room, HCSO officials said.

There were no other injuries to hotel guests or first responders.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives will be investigating the cause of the fire, while the Highlands County Sheriff's Office will conduct the death investigation.