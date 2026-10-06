Two students injured in Highlands County school bus crash: HCSO

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FLA. — Two students were injured in a school bus crash in Highlands County on Tuesday, officials said.
Highlands County Sheriff's Office officials said a box truck clipped the rear corner of a stopped school bus shortly after 7:30 a.m. at U.S. Highway 27 and Gould Road in Venus.
A total of 12 students from Lake Placid High School and Lake Placid Middle School were on board.
Two students suffered minor injuries, HCSO officials said.
Neither driver was injured.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
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