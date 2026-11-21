TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash with injuries that happened late Friday night, shutting down the Courtney Campbell Causeway in both directions.
Authorities initially said the causeway would be closed for an extended period and urged drivers to use alternate routes and allow extra travel time.
As of 5:22 a.m. Saturday, westbound lanes had reopened. Eastbound lanes remain closed while the investigation continues.
Additional updates are expected as the investigation allows.
This story was written with assistance from artificial intelligence and reviewed by a journalist before publication.
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