Venice police arrest man in connection to murder of missing Bradenton woman: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — Venice Police Department announced Friday the arrest of a 75-year-old man in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Laikyn Marie West of Bradenton.

According to the news release, West was reported missing to the Bradenton Police Department (BPD) on Sept. 16, 2024.

Police said her housemate told investigators West left their home on Sept. 13 after being picked up in a white sedan, but she did not return.

West missed a scheduled out-of-state flight, which caused concern and led to the missing person report.

Police said information gathered by detectives led to Ronald Chester Racki of Venice.

West remains missing, as officials urge anyone with information connected to her case to contact Sarasota County Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.