Veterans Expressway closed due to severe weather, downed power lines: FHP

FLORIDA — Due to severe weather, power lines are down across the northbound lanes of Veterans Expressway, which are closed at mile marker 36 — south of County Road — per FHP.

Northbound traffic is being detoured at SR 52, and crews are actively working to remove the obstruction.

FHP said, "Road closures are expected to last 30-60 minutes as crews work to clear the power lines."

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.