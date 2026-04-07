Veterans Expressway closed due to severe weather, downed power lines: FHP

FLORIDA — Due to severe weather, power lines are down across the northbound lanes of Veterans Expressway, which are closed at mile marker 36 — south of County Road — per FHP.
Northbound traffic is being detoured at SR 52, and crews are actively working to remove the obstruction.
FHP said, "Road closures are expected to last 30-60 minutes as crews work to clear the power lines."
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway
To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway