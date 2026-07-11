Bicyclist dies after Manatee County crash involving SUV: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist died early Saturday morning after being struck by an SUV on 15th Street East in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 4:30 a.m., a Honda CR-V driven by a 38-year-old Bradenton man was traveling south on 15th Street East when a bicyclist crossed eastbound from the west shoulder into the roadway, according to a news release.

FHP said the bicyclist entered the path of the approaching SUV, which struck the bicycle. After the collision, the Honda overturned and crashed into the rear side of a parked and unoccupied Cadillac SRX on the east grass shoulder.

The bicyclist suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released, pending positive identification, FHP said.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.