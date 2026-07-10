Death investigation inside Dick's House of Sports in Brandon: HCSO

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it is conducting a death investigation inside the Dick's House of Sports at the Brandon Exchange.
HCSO said there is no active threat, but is advising the public to avoid the area while the investigation is conducted.
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Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life
Gigi Felix needs very specific donors to help save her life. She has an inherited blood disorder.
Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life