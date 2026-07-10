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Death investigation inside Dick's House of Sports in Brandon: HCSO

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
WFTS
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
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BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it is conducting a death investigation inside the Dick's House of Sports at the Brandon Exchange.

HCSO said there is no active threat, but is advising the public to avoid the area while the investigation is conducted.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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