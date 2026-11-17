LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A disability looks different for everyone. At Hope Services, staff help people with certain barriers get employed—including teaching them how to work at a grocery store.

I learned about this story after Charlene Dodge, a community liaison with the organization, stopped by my Listens Booth in New Tampa last week to tell me about Hope Services. I decided to meet her to learn more about the organization — and her own journey with it.

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Hope Services helps Tampa Bay residents with disabilities find work

What many people don't realize is that Dodge is a client, too.

"Not too many people would realize that I'm a client too, and they can have issues that no one can see that, you know, is a disability," Dodge said.

For her, it has to do with her heart.

"Believe it or not, on Valentine's Day 2023, my heart broke, but it wasn't like you think. I ended up at the ER," Dodge said. "I have a heart problem — it's supraventricular tachycardia."

Her story reminds us that not all disabilities are visible. And like many others, she also faced challenges with employment.

"I ended up getting laid off and I had a hard time finding work again and then, of course, I ended up finding Hope," Dodge said.

For about 23 years, Hope Services has helped people overcome barriers, build skills and get ready to enter the workforce.

"We work with persons with disabilities, those who've maybe been incarcerated and have earned and deserve a second chance, those who've been trafficked, and we work with the population that is 16 to 24, that we call our NEET population — Not currently employed, educated, or trained," Cindy Bray said.

The organization offers training in fields like construction, retail, hospitality and culinary.

Tampa Bay 28

"We focus on people's abilities versus focusing on disabilities or what their barriers may be. We like to match people's abilities with their jobs," David Caldas said.

Joseph Wechet is a testament to that.

"I was running into the issue of I've applied everywhere, but no one was hiring and I didn't know like how to really get hired because the applications were a little confusing," Wechet said.

Wechet lives with short-term memory loss. Through the program, he developed skills to help him navigate that challenge — and discovered a passion for cooking. He eventually landed a job making pizzas. He later joined Hope Services in a separate role, where he now helps train others.

"They definitely changed my life. If didn't have the food truck and Hope Services today, I don't know where I would be. I'm honestly blessed and I'm thankful," Wechet said.

Hope Services is hosting a fundraising event Tuesday night. More on the event is available at this link.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.