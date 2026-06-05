NEW TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County officials are urging Tampa Bay area residents to prepare for hurricane season now — before a storm is on the way.

When a hurricane threatens, Hillsborough County opens shelters across the area, but not all at once. During Hurricane Milton, about 16 shelters were open. The county has roughly 55 shelters total.

WATCH: Hurricane shelter guide: What Tampa Bay residents need to know before evacuating

Hurricane shelter guide: What Tampa Bay residents need to know before evacuating

Chuck Roop, the ESF 6 mass care manager, said the county tries to limit how many it activates.

"We have a total of about 55 shelters. We don't typically activate that many if we can help it," Roop said.

Officials say shelters are a last resort. If you need to evacuate, they recommend going tens of miles away — not hundreds — to stay with friends or family first. If that's not an option, a public shelter is available.

"We always say it's a lifeboat, not a cruise ship," Roop said.

When you arrive at a shelter, you'll check in through a digital system before being assigned your space. Space is tight — about 20 square feet per person — so packing light is essential.

"You're really looking at like a carry-on type of packing...medications, important documents, identification, basic hygiene items," Roop said.

Shelters provide free meals — breakfast, lunch, and dinner — but they are simple and designed to last.

"These are cafeteria food at a school," Roop said.

Special needs shelters are also available for people who rely on medical equipment such as oxygen or power. Those shelters are equipped with green beds designed for that purpose.

Hurricane Helene in 2024 served as a stark reminder of what can happen when residents choose to stay home. Rapid storm surge and flooding led to widespread 911 calls and dangerous conditions across Hillsborough County.

Katja Miller, the operations section chief for Hillsborough County's Office of Emergency Management, said first responders were pushed to their limits.

"Our first responders in Hillsborough County made over 1,000 water rescues, pulling people out of their homes or off of rooftops," Miller said.

Miller said there are situations where help simply cannot reach you in time.

"Sometimes it gets to a point where first responders are not able to come to you or your family if you decided not to leave. So it's best to err on the side of caution," Miller said.

Her message to anyone on the fence about evacuating: "Come to a shelter — it's a lot safer and a better option than staying at home and risking your safety," Miller said.

If you plan to evacuate with a pet, look up a pet-friendly shelter in advance. Service animals are welcome at any shelter.



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