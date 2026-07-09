Pasco County Planning Commission recommends approval of Two Rivers development amid public opposition

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A proposal to build thousands of homes, apartments, businesses, hotels and a water park on hundreds of acres in southeast Pasco County is moving forward after the planning commission voted to recommend approval.

The planning commission considered changes to the proposed Two Rivers development Thursday. The project is located near Zephyrhills and Wesley Chapel along the SR-56 corridor, from Morris Bridge Road to Gall Boulevard.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Pasco planners advance major Two Rivers development proposal

Plans include nearly 4,000 homes, 2,500 apartments, businesses, hotels and a 35-acre water park.

Over a dozen people came out to the planning commission meeting to weigh in on one of Pasco County's largest proposed developments.

WFTS

Supporters say the development could become an economic driver for Pasco County. Two letters submitted to commissioners — from Florida's Sports Coast and the Pasco Economic Development Council — said the proposed Peak Surf water park could help make Pasco a destination for visitors.

A developer connected to the surf park spoke in favor of the project.

WFTS

"This will be the best beach club in Tampa....This is going to be an incredible asset for locals," the developer said.

One attendee also expressed enthusiasm for the project.

"I'm really disappointed that there are so many people who are against what's going on because we're excited," the supporter said during public comment.

But many people who showed up Thursday opposed the project. They told commissioners they are concerned about losing green space and wildlife habitat, worsening traffic and flooding, and putting additional strain on local water resources.

"What is being proposed is not a minor adjustment — it is a transformation of our community on a massive scale," McKala Krauss said during public comment.

"What will it take for you to understand that Pasco County does not need more development?" Laura Daffer said during public comment. "We do need better roads, less traffic and we need to protect our water."

After hearing public comment, the planning commission voted to recommend approval with certain conditions. The proposal now heads to the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners, where there will be public hearings before a final decision is made.



Share Your Story with Annette



If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.