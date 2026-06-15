Lutz residents push back on private school rezoning proposal at Hillsborough County hearing

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 30 Lutz residents packed a Hillsborough County Land Use Hearing Monday, urging leaders to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a private school to their semi-rural community.

The Naidip Foundation wants to rezone a parcel at the intersection of Holly Lane and Dale Mabry Highway to build Apex Academy, a private K-8 school for up to 1,000 students. Neighbors first raised concerns about the proposal several weeks ago, when they spoke with Tampa Bay 28 Annette Gutierrez.

Opponents filled the hearing room wearing red T-shirts reading "Keep Lutz Semi-Rural." During the public comment portion, no residents came forward in support of the proposal. Several took the stand to object.

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Barry Schwartz, a concerned Lutz resident, summed up the sentiment shared by many in attendance.

"We don't want to have a bunch of strangers coming in and ruining our happy place. That's the bottom line," Schwartz said.

Mark Bentley, who represents the Naidip Foundation, argued the school would be an asset to the area.

"It provides an educational opportunity unique to Hillsborough County," Bentley said.

Micha Seal, CEO of Watermelon Swim, said the project would negatively impact her business due to increased traffic and safety concerns on a narrow roadway that lacks sidewalks.

"We're already 54 ft from Dale Mabry Highway, so we see tons of accidents. I've actually had a car run into my building before," Seal said.

"I believe in entrepreneurship… But at what cost?" Seal said.

Neighbors also raised concerns about flooding and delayed emergency response times due to traffic. Jennifer Miranda told the hearing the dangers are not hypothetical.

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"Because of this, my worst nightmare came true on September 12, 2023," Miranda said.

After the meeting, Miranda spoke with Gutierrez, describing the moment when she nearly lost a family member due to traffic congestion on the two-lane road near the proposed project site.

"There are egregious traffic levels at the Lutes Lake Fern and Dale Mabry intersection, the closest intersection to where this proposed project sits. I nearly lost a family member trying to go 1.2 miles to the ER. Took us 15 minutes to get there," Miranda said.

The developer's rebuttal included a plan for westbound access from the school to Holly Lane to direct traffic toward Dale Mabry, along with a proposed new traffic signal and plans to widen part of Holly Lane to four lanes. After the meeting, the developer declined to comment on camera.

The Land Use Hearing Officer has 15 days to issue a decision on whether to accept or reject the proposal.



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If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.