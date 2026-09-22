Pebble Creek golf course rezoning approved by Hillsborough commissioners; opponents plan appeal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Hillsborough County commissioners voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve a proposal to rezone the Pebble Creek golf course for residential development, moving developer GL Homes one step closer to building a new neighborhood on the property.

Commissioners Christine Miller and Ken Hagen voted against the measure.

WATCH: Pebble Creek golf course rezoning approved; opponents plan appeal

Pebble Creek golf course rezoning approved; opponents plan appeal

The vote came after nearly three years of legal battles and community debate. GL Homes first proposed rezoning the Pebble Creek golf course for housing in 2023. County commissioners denied the request at that time, but the case went through the courts before being sent back for reconsideration.

In June, the case was pushed back again due to claims of a one-way communication between the golf course owner and a commissioner. Opponents later alleged the communication was two-way.

Attorney Jay Cramer addressed commissioners before the vote.

“Everything points in one direction, which makes this the rare land-use case where you can have confidence that your decision rests on solid ground that’s already been reviewed by a judge,” Cramer said.

Hillsborough County Gov.

Jacob Cremer, the attorney representing GL Homes, issued a statement following the vote.

"GL Homes is pleased with the Commission's approval of the Pebble Creek rezoning. The decision reflects a thorough review process, and we look forward to bringing a well-planned community to this site that has sat dormant the past five years," Cremer said.

Residents who supported the development left Tuesday's Hillsborough County land-use hearing encouraged.

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"Feeling good. We've been, you know, in a standstill for 3-4 years now, and we need to move on. The course looks terrible. It's fenced in. We need improvements, and GL is going to bring that to our community," Carol Clauws said.

Joanne Danaher, another Pebble Creek resident who supports the proposal, said the development would benefit the broader community.

"It'll enhance Pebble Creek ... We'll be competitive if people want to buy into our neighborhood or sell their homes. The value of our homes will definitely be up there," Danaher said.

Opponents of the rezoning were upstet by the outcome.

"Very disappointed, very disappointed ... The community's been built out for 40 years, and now we're going to have a construction zone. It's not why people bought there," Kim Swearingen said.

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Leslie Green, founder of Save Pebble Creek, said she was not surprised by the result.

"We somewhat expected it. The county, I think, has let us down," Green said.

David Winker, the attorney now representing Green and Save Pebble Creek, previously won a similar case against GL Homes in South Florida. He said with this case, he discovered evidence of two-way communication between a commissioner and the golf course owner through email records and call logs.

"Those records document direct, non-public communications between commissioners and the applicants owners while the rezoning was pending. That is illegal," Winker said during the hearing.

"And luckily for us, the law is very clear on what communications can happen and not happen," Winker said after the vote was cast.

Green said her group plans to appeal Tuesday's vote through the legal process.

"It's been almost five years now, but we are willing to continue to fight and to stand up for what we believe in with our community," Green said.



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