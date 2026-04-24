WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy died earlier this week in Wesley Chapel after he was struck by a pickup truck driven by his father while riding an electric skateboard, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Monday just before 5 p.m. in the Crosswinds subdivision of Seven Oaks. The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

WATCH: Wesley Chapel neighbors react after boy on electric skateboard accidentally struck, killed by father

Wesley Chapel neighbors react after boy on electric skateboard accidentally struck, killed by father

Investigators are calling the crash a "tragic accident." Officials said the father's view was obstructed by hedges at the time of the crash.

"I was shocked. Obviously, you see that headline, and you don't want to see even those things together in a headline," Wesley Chapel resident Kasey Wernke said.

Neighbors told me safety concerns over electric scooters, bikes and skateboards are growing, especially in neighborhoods like this one. One resident said he saw a heavy police presence near the front of the community after the crash.

Another neighbor shared a video showing tall hedges in the area, saying they believe the hedges create dangerous blind spots at intersections without stop signs. The neighbor also shared a video from December showing another close call involving a child on an electric scooter.

"I think it needs to be talked about a lot more. I see a lot of the kids that leave the schools on these electric things, and sure, they're using them to get from the house back to school, but I don't see helmets on a lot of them. They're going just as fast as some of the cars. It's becoming more and more dangerous as they become more popular," Wernke said.

Pasco County Schools confirmed the boy attended Cypress Creek Middle School. The district said crisis team members are on site to support students and staff as they process the loss.

"Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends and the entire school community during this incredibly difficult time," a district spokesperson said in a statement.

Friends and family said they are still mourning the loss.

"It’s something no family should ever have to face, and something the rest of us can’t fully comprehend," family friend Mark Detrio said.

Detrio added the family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and is asking the community to keep them in their prayers. Neighbors and friends have created a GoFundMe to help support the family while they grieve.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.



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