New $8.6 million Cross Creek Park officially opens in New Tampa after nearly a decade of planning

Cross Creek Park is now open in New Tampa after nearly a decade of planning and construction, and community members said they have been looking forward to this moment for months.

At Monday's grand opening, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said he is proud of what the county has created for families.

"I'm blown away by how this park has been transformed into the first community gym for the area and a true destination for New Tampa," Hagan said.

The $8.6 million project, funded by taxpayers, features a 16,000-square-foot rec center with a gymnasium, fitness room, and multipurpose classrooms. The 15-acre park also includes a renovated playground, outdoor basketball courts, a shelter, and more.

"This is incredibly special to have places that our youth can go, make friends, make memories last a lifetime, and again learn some of life's greatest lessons," Hagan said.

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New Tampa resident Arabinda Bithaldas said the park exceeded expectations.

"When you see something brand new, it's completely renovated and it's more than our expectation, definitely," Bithaldas said.

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For Bithaldas and his family, the park also means they no longer have to drive across town to find a summer camp.

"We wanted something inside the New Tampa. That facility was far and he was not enjoying there. So we always wanted something in, in our neighborhood," Bithaldas said.

Summer camp begins next week and is already at capacity, with a waiting list.

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During the grand opening, Hagan recognized two young girls who took the initiative to help protect local wildlife. Bellamy Dera and Sloane Dera helped save ospreys at the park site before it opened.

"There was just baby ospreys that died and a nest. And it was so sad to see him like that. So that's why we wanted mommy to help us respond," Sloane said.

"We want to help the community," Bellamy said.

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The park now features two new osprey nesting poles, one of which includes a plaque honoring the girls' efforts.

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Their mother, Nikita Dera, said the moment was meaningful.

"This is what you hope for bringing children into the world that they would understand the community that they live in, take a stand for the community that they live and learn to work with their neighbors," Nikita said.

"I actually love it, and my sister, I know she loves it too," Sloane said.

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Cross Creek Park is open every day from sunrise to sunset. The rec center will be open beginning July 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

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