NewsCitrus, Hernando County

1 occupant injured in mobile trailer fire in Brooksville: HCFR

Hernando County Fire Rescue
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a mobile trailer fire on Friday morning in Brooksville.

HCFR said firefighters responded to a mobile trailer fire in the 19000 block of Yontz Road at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

According to the report, firefighters arrived to find a trailer fully engulfed in flames, and one resident was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

HCFR said no one else was injured, and the cause is suspected to be electrical.

The American Red Cross is assisting the resident displaced by the fire.

