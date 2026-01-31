Deputy and man injured in Hernando County crash: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County Sheriff's deputy and a Weeki Wachee man were injured in a crash on U.S. Route 41 on Saturday, officials said.

The deputy, 28, was overtaking a different vehicle while making a traffic stop when they hit the other driver, 69, who was driving across the highway on Grand Entrada Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The deputy's vehicle flipped several times while the other driver's rotated before coming to a stop on Route 41, officials said.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, according to a news release.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office