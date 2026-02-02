Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two Hernando County schools closed Monday due to rolling power outage

Hernando High School and Brooksville Elementary School will be closed on Monday.
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Two Hernando County schools will be closed on Monday due to a rolling power outage scheduled by Duke Energy, the district posted on Facebook Sunday night.

Hernando High School and Brooksville Elementary School will be closed on Monday "out of an abundance of caution," according to the post.

All other district campuses will remain open.

In the post, Hernando Schools added, "The safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority and appreciate your patience."

