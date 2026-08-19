Steven Gress pleads guilty to killing 16-year-old girl

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — Steve Gress pled guilty to the kidnapping and first-degree murder of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette on Wednesday.

During the pretrial hearing in Pinellas County, Gress waved his right to a jury.

The case now moves to the penalty phase where he will accept his punishment from a judge.

A status hearing to set a sentencing date will be Nov. 4.

Corsette was killed in February of 2025.

Gress said he met Miranda of Gulfport on an app called “Grindr” on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025.

Gress told police that Michelle Brandes, 38, who he was romantically involved with, was beating Miranda and he would go to CVS to buy her medication to help her heal because she was jealous.

St. Petersburg police detectives said Brandes took a ball from a pool table in the backyard in St. Peterburg, put it in a sock, shoved it down Miranda’s throat, and then wrapped her face in plastic wrap.

After she died, Gress used a chainsaw to dismember her body, according to court records.

Brandes, who was also charged with first-degree murder, has a pretrial date set for Oct. 22.