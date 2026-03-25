2 in serious condition after crash on Cortez Boulevard, westbound lanes shut down: HCFR

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) officials said two people are in serious condition after a Wednesday morning crash in Hernando County.

HCFR said crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Cortez Boulevard near Dorsey Smith Road just after 7 a.m. on March 25.

Two people were transported as trauma alerts in serious condition and all other individuals involved denied transport, per the report.

HCFR said all westbound lanes of Cortez Boulevard are shut down and asked drivers to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.