Rabies alert issued after infected cat found in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A confirmed case of rabies in a cat has prompted a 60-day health alert in part of Hernando County, where officials are urging people to avoid contact with wild and stray animals.

The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County issued the rabies alert after a cat tested positive for rabies in the Dade City area off Westwood Drive on June 29.

Health officials said the alert will remain in effect for 60 days. The affected area is bordered by Coral Rock Drive to the north, Old Trilby Road to the south, Lower Lake Road and McKinney Sink Road to the east, and Nature Coast Boulevard and Highway 75 to the west.

The health department said rabies is present in the area’s wild animal population and reminded residents that raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes can carry the virus.

Officials recommend keeping pets vaccinated, supervising animals outdoors, avoiding contact with wild or stray animals, securing garbage and pet food, and preventing wildlife from entering homes and other occupied buildings.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal should seek medical attention and report the incident to the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County at 352-540-6812. Anyone whose pet or livestock is bitten should contact a veterinarian immediately and notify Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.