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Citrus deputies help rescue overheated dog during forest hike

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Citrus County Sheriff's Office
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CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County deputies and animal control officers rescued a large dog that became overheated during a forest hike last week.

Animal Control Officers Perego and Gannon hiked in with water and a stretcher, assisted by a citizen on an e-bike. Deputy Blotz and his trainee also responded, helping transport the dog back to the owner’s vehicle so it could be taken for emergency veterinary care.

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Authorities are reminding the public to take precautions when exercising outdoors with pets, especially in high temperatures. Large breeds and thick-coated animals can overheat quickly, so avoid peak heat hours, bring water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

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Pasco County boy called a 'miracle' after opening eyes following crash

Family says 10-year-old Asher Thompson is defying doctors' expectations after being struck by two vehicles.

Pasco County boy called a 'miracle' after opening eyes following crash

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