Citrus deputies help rescue overheated dog during forest hike

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County deputies and animal control officers rescued a large dog that became overheated during a forest hike last week.

Animal Control Officers Perego and Gannon hiked in with water and a stretcher, assisted by a citizen on an e-bike. Deputy Blotz and his trainee also responded, helping transport the dog back to the owner’s vehicle so it could be taken for emergency veterinary care.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are reminding the public to take precautions when exercising outdoors with pets, especially in high temperatures. Large breeds and thick-coated animals can overheat quickly, so avoid peak heat hours, bring water, and watch for signs of heat stress.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office