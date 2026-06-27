Three children hospitalized after Hernando County crash: HCFR

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Three children were taken to area trauma centers after a single-vehicle crash in Hernando County left them with injuries meeting trauma alert criteria.

According to Haines City Fire Rescue (HCFR), the crash occurred at West Jefferson Street and Cortez Boulevard when a vehicle struck a utility pole and roadside sign. There were five people inside the vehicle.

Because helicopters could not fly due to the weather, the children were transported by ground. The two other occupants declined medical treatment.