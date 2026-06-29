Driver tries to flee crash, calls Uber from woods before arrest

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man fleeing a crash in Hernando County was caught after attempting to call an Uber from the woods while deputies searched for him.

Officials say 27-year-old Emmanuel Ayala rear-ended another vehicle near Glory Days on Friday, causing injuries before driving away. Deputies later spotted his vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but Ayala fled into a nearby neighborhood, abandoned the car, removed its license plate, and ran into the woods with his two young children.

While hiding, Ayala requested an Uber, but the driver noticed the police presence and contacted deputies, providing the pickup location near the wood line along SR 50. Ayala was taken into custody without incident, and his children were safely released to their mother.

Ayala is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, and child endangerment, and is being held without bond.