$2 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Citrus County man: Florida Lottery

TAMPA FLA. — A Citrus County man bought a $2 million scratch-off ticket winner at a 7-Eleven in Brooksville.

The Florida Lottery said Antoni Gaspar, 65, of Homosassa, claimed the $2 million top prize from a SCORCHING HOT 7S Scratch-Off game on Oct. 8.

Gaspar bought the ticket from a 7-Eleven located at 765 S. Broad St. in Brooksville.

The Lottery said Gaspar took the one-time lump sum payment of $1,172,000.

The Lottery said two of the $2 million prizes have been claimed from the SCORCHING HOT 7S Scratch-Off game, with two remaining.

