2 suspects caught in Spring Hill home invasion, deputies search for third: sheriff says

(Source: Raycom Media)
SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said there was an armed home invasion in Spring Hill overnight.

According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhius, the armed home invasion was due to drugs, specifically marijuana.

The home invasion took place at the Hammock Ridge Apartments in Spring Hill. Officials said no serious injuries were reported.

HCSO said two of the three suspects have been caught, and they have leads on the third. Sheriff Nienhius encouraged the last suspect to turn themself in.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will have more details as they become available.

