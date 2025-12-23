Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
67-year-old Spring Hill man traveling on e-bike struck and killed east of Seaview Drive: FHP

Stock image of police lights.
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, a 63-year-old Spring Hill man driving a Mazda 3 sedan was traveling westbound on Toucan Trail.

East of Seaview Drive, he collided with a 67-year-old Spring Hill man traveling on an e-bike, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

At the time of the crash, the cyclist was seated in the eastbound traffic lane, according to FHP.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

