67-year-old Spring Hill man traveling on e-bike struck and killed east of Seaview Drive: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, a 63-year-old Spring Hill man driving a Mazda 3 sedan was traveling westbound on Toucan Trail.
East of Seaview Drive, he collided with a 67-year-old Spring Hill man traveling on an e-bike, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
At the time of the crash, the cyclist was seated in the eastbound traffic lane, according to FHP.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
