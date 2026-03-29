83-year-old man dies after crashing into tree on US-41: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An 83-year-old man from The Villages died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree along US-41.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said his Chrysler Pacifica was traveling northbound when it left the roadway north of South Pendant Point and struck a tree.
The driver was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Florida lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts
A proposed bill to require flashing lights in school speed zones with cameras failed to pass, leaving drivers to deal with ‘confusing’ signs.
Fla. lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts