83-year-old man dies after crashing into tree on US-41: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An 83-year-old man from The Villages died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a tree along US-41.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said his Chrysler Pacifica was traveling northbound when it left the roadway north of South Pendant Point and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to a hospital and later died from his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.