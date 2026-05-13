85-year-old man dies after turning into tractor-trailer in Citrus: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An 85-year-old Homosassa man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Just before 8 a.m., a Chrysler Pacifica was traveling northbound on US-19 in Citrus County, when at the intersection of US-98, the vehicle turned left under a red light into the path of the tractor-trailer.
FHP said both vehicles caught fire and came to a stop at the southwest corner of the intersection.
The Homasassa man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 48-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Ocala suffered minor injuries. FHP said he was not transported to a hospital.
Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart
“I would still put my money up for baseball, but only in Orlando,” notable attorney John Morgan said.