85-year-old man dies after turning into tractor-trailer in Citrus: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — An 85-year-old Homosassa man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Just before 8 a.m., a Chrysler Pacifica was traveling northbound on US-19 in Citrus County, when at the intersection of US-98, the vehicle turned left under a red light into the path of the tractor-trailer.

FHP said both vehicles caught fire and came to a stop at the southwest corner of the intersection.

The Homasassa man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 48-year-old tractor-trailer driver from Ocala suffered minor injuries. FHP said he was not transported to a hospital.