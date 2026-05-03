Brush fire grows to 300 acres at Cemex property in Brooksville: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A brush fire in Brooksville has grown to 300 acres as crews work to contain the flames. Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said it's currently 10% contained.

Firefighters reported the fire started Sunday afternoon at 10311 Cemex Plant Road. The Florida Forest Service’s Withlacoochee Forestry Center requested a helicopter for aerial water drops, and multiple dozers are on the scene.

Officials said no structures are currently in danger, but the public is asked to avoid the area.

HCFR said the site is a no-drone zone while aerial firefighting is underway, warning that any drone activity would halt helicopter operations for safety.