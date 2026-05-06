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Brush fire shuts down all lanes of southbound I-75 at Church Road: HCFR

Brush fire shuts down all lanes of southbound I-75 at Church Road: HCFR
HCFR
Brush fire shuts down all lanes of southbound I-75 at Church Road: HCFR
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BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 75 are closed at Church Road as firefighters work to contain a brush fire.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, the fire is about 1 acre in size, and no structures are currently in danger.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a dump truck with a trailer on I-75 near MM 295 that caught fire after experiencing a mechanical issue. The driver pulled over on the side, and the fire spread to the adjacent wood line and the shoulder.

The Florida Forest Service’s Withlacoochee District is working to establish containment lines, and drivers are advised to avoid the area until the roadway reopens.

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