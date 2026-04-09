Arson Suspect Arrested in Hernando House Fire: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, FLA. — An arson suspect was apprehended in Hernando County on Wednesday after firefighters battled a residential blaze.
According to a Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) report, at about 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 25000 block of Powell Road in Brooksville for a house fire.
HCFR arrived to find fire and heavy smoke coming from inside the home.
Firefighters initiated an offensive fire attack and extinguished the fire in a bedroom.
The cause of the fire was determined to have been intentionally set, the report stated.
After an investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Hernando County Sheriff's Office, a suspect was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
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