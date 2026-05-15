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'He deserves it': Fallen Citrus County deputy honored during National Police Week

Deputy Andy Lahera’s family traveled to Washington, D.C. this week, where his name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
Deputy Andy Lahera’s family traveled to Washington, D.C. this week, where his name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
'He deserves it': Fallen Citrus County deputy honored during National Police Week
'He deserves it': Fallen Citrus County deputy honored during National Police Week
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WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s been an emotional week in Washington, D.C. for the family of fallen Citrus County Deputy Andy Lahera.

As part of National Police Week ceremonies, Lahera’s widow and sons traveled to the nation’s capital, where Andy’s name was officially added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, which honors officers killed in the line of duty.

Watch report on the memorial

'He deserves it': Fallen Citrus County deputy honored during National Police Week

Lahera died last year after spending more than two years battling complications from a traumatic brain injury he suffered in 2023. The beloved Citrus County deputy was critically hurt after being hit by a car while directing traffic on a rainy night near Lecanto.

His case later inspired the “Deputy Andy Lahera Act,” a Florida law designed to protect benefits for catastrophically injured law enforcement officers and their families.

For Lahera’s widow, Michelle, seeing his name etched into the memorial wall was a moment she says made everything feel more real.

“Well, Andy was very humble, so he did not like a lot of attention,” Michelle Lahera said. “He would probably be saying they don’t need to make this much of a fuss about him. But, for me, I think that they do, because he deserves it and so much more.”

Michelle Lahera said support for her family has continued long after Andy’s death, with strangers from across the country reaching out to share how his story impacted them. She says she plans to continue honoring her husband’s legacy and making sure his story is never forgotten.

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More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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