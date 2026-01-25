Arson suspect in custody after Spring Hill home set on fire

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An arson suspect was in custody after a Spring Hill home was set ablaze on Saturday, authorities said.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR), just before 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Peach Tree Drive in Spring Hill.

Arriving units found a fully involved house fire with a secondary brush fire starting in the field adjacent to the home.

Firefighters also observed an individual acting erratically near the home, so law enforcement was immediately requested to the scene, HCFR officials said.

Firefighters began attacking the fire while attempting to determine if anyone was in the home. However, due to the erratic behavior of the person on scene, they were unable to confirm from that individual if the house was evacuated, officials said.

Firefighters were eventually able to search the home but did not find anyone inside.

While firefighters were battling the house fire, the secondary brush fire continued to grow. Pasco County Fire Rescue was requested to assist with combatting the brush fire.

The house fire and brush fire were brought under control in about 45 minutes, officials said. The brush fire was a result of the house fire, HCFR officials said.

No injuries were reported, and the home was a total loss.

Upon investigation it was determined the fire was intentionally set and a suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal's Office and Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

No additional information was provided about the suspect.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.