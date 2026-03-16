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2 children, 2 adults injured after RV explosion in Lecanto: CCFR

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LECANTO, Fla. — Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) said four people were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts after an RV explosion in Lecanto on Sunday.

CCFR said units were dispatched to a reported explosion involving a travel trailer on South Bluebird Terrace shortly before 8:30 a.m. on March 15.

Crews said they arrived to find a 32-foot RV involved in a fire with adjacent vehicle exposures.

Two adults and two children sustained burned injuries in the fire and were transported to the hospital as trauma alert patients, per the report.

CCFR said the fire was brought under control just before 8:45 a.m. and the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the explosion and fire.

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