Pedestrian dies in Hernando County crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Hernando County on Monday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

The crash happened near U.S. Route 19 and Ridge Road, according to a Facebook post.

All southbound lanes of U.S. Route 19 south of Ridge Road were expected to be closed for an extended period of time, per HCSO.

Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.