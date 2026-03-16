Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Pedestrian dies in Hernando County crash

Covering_Hernando.png
WFTS
Covering_Hernando.png
Posted

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Hernando County on Monday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

The crash happened near U.S. Route 19 and Ridge Road, according to a Facebook post.

All southbound lanes of U.S. Route 19 south of Ridge Road were expected to be closed for an extended period of time, per HCSO.

Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.